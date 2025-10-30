GSI Technology: Fiscal Q2 Earnings Snapshot

SUNNYVALE, Calif. (AP) — SUNNYVALE, Calif. (AP) — GSI Technology Inc. (GSIT) on Thursday reported a loss of $3.2 million…

SUNNYVALE, Calif. (AP) — SUNNYVALE, Calif. (AP) — GSI Technology Inc. (GSIT) on Thursday reported a loss of $3.2 million in its fiscal second quarter.

On a per-share basis, the Sunnyvale, California-based company said it had a loss of 11 cents.

The chipmaker posted revenue of $6.4 million in the period.

