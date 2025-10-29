Grupo Simec: Q3 Earnings Snapshot

GUADALAJARA, Mexico (AP) — GUADALAJARA, Mexico (AP) — Grupo Simec SAB de CV (SIM) on Tuesday reported net income of…

GUADALAJARA, Mexico (AP) — GUADALAJARA, Mexico (AP) — Grupo Simec SAB de CV (SIM) on Tuesday reported net income of $24.6 million in its third quarter.

The Guadalajara, Mexico-based company said it had profit of 15 cents per share.

The steel producer posted revenue of $401.9 million in the period.

_____

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on SIM at https://www.zacks.com/ap/SIM

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.