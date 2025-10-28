Group 1 Automotive: Q3 Earnings Snapshot

HOUSTON (AP) — HOUSTON (AP) — Group 1 Automotive Inc. (GPI) on Tuesday reported third-quarter profit of $12.8 million. The…

HOUSTON (AP) — HOUSTON (AP) — Group 1 Automotive Inc. (GPI) on Tuesday reported third-quarter profit of $12.8 million.

The Houston-based company said it had profit of $1 per share. Earnings, adjusted for asset impairment costs and non-recurring costs, were $10.45 per share.

The results missed Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of five analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of $10.64 per share.

The auto dealer posted revenue of $5.78 billion in the period, beating Street forecasts. Four analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $5.63 billion.

