Grid Dynamics: Q3 Earnings Snapshot

SAN RAMON, Calif. (AP) — SAN RAMON, Calif. (AP) — Grid Dynamics Holdings, Inc. (GDYN) on Thursday reported third-quarter net income of $1.2 million.

On a per-share basis, the San Ramon, California-based company said it had net income of 1 cent. Earnings, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, came to 9 cents per share.

The results met Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of four analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was also for earnings of 9 cents per share.

The company posted revenue of $104.2 million in the period, beating Street forecasts. Three analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $103.8 million.

For the current quarter ending in December, Grid Dynamics said it expects revenue in the range of $105 million to $107 million.

The company expects full-year revenue in the range of $410.7 million to $412.7 million.

