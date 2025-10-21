Greene County: Fiscal Q1 Earnings Snapshot

CATSKILL, N.Y. (AP) — CATSKILL, N.Y. (AP) — Greene County Bancorp Inc. (GCBC) on Tuesday reported net income of $8.9…

CATSKILL, N.Y. (AP) — CATSKILL, N.Y. (AP) — Greene County Bancorp Inc. (GCBC) on Tuesday reported net income of $8.9 million in its fiscal first quarter.

On a per-share basis, the Catskill, New York-based company said it had net income of 52 cents.

The bank posted revenue of $35.6 million in the period. Its adjusted revenue was $21.5 million.

_____

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on GCBC at https://www.zacks.com/ap/GCBC

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.