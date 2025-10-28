Greenbrier: Fiscal Q4 Earnings Snapshot

LAKE OSWEGO, Ore. (AP) — LAKE OSWEGO, Ore. (AP) — Greenbrier Companies Inc. (GBX) on Tuesday reported earnings of $36.8…

LAKE OSWEGO, Ore. (AP) — LAKE OSWEGO, Ore. (AP) — Greenbrier Companies Inc. (GBX) on Tuesday reported earnings of $36.8 million in its fiscal fourth quarter.

The Lake Oswego, Oregon-based company said it had profit of $1.16 per share. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring costs, were $1.26 per share.

The maker of railroad freight car equipment posted revenue of $759.5 million in the period.

For the year, the company reported profit of $204.1 million, or $6.35 per share. Revenue was reported as $3.24 billion.

Greenbrier expects full-year earnings to be $3.75 to $4.75 per share, with revenue in the range of $2.7 billion to $3.2 billion.

