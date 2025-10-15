Great Southern Bancorp: Q3 Earnings Snapshot

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (AP) — SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (AP) — Great Southern Bancorp Inc. (GSBC) on Wednesday reported profit of $17.8 million…

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (AP) — SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (AP) — Great Southern Bancorp Inc. (GSBC) on Wednesday reported profit of $17.8 million in its third quarter.

The Springfield, Missouri-based company said it had profit of $1.56 per share.

The bank holding company posted revenue of $86.1 million in the period. Its adjusted revenue was $57.8 million.

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on GSBC at https://www.zacks.com/ap/GSBC

