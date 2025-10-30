Live Radio
Gran Tierra Energy: Q3 Earnings Snapshot

The Associated Press

October 30, 2025, 5:39 PM

CALGARY, Alberta (AP) — CALGARY, Alberta (AP) — Gran Tierra Energy Inc. (GTE) on Thursday reported a loss of $20 million in its third quarter.

On a per-share basis, the Calgary, Alberta-based company said it had a loss of 57 cents. Losses, adjusted for non-recurring costs, came to 30 cents per share.

The oil and natural gas company posted revenue of $149.3 million in the period.

