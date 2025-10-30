Grains mostly lower, livestock mixed

CHICAGO (AP) _ Grain futures were mostly lower Thursday on the Chicago Board of Trade. Dec. corn was down 4.5…

CHICAGO (AP) _ Grain futures were mostly lower Thursday on the Chicago Board of Trade. Dec. corn was down 4.5 cents at $4.29 a bushel. Dec. wheat lost 9 cents at $5.24 a bushel. Dec. oats was down 6.75 cents at $2.84 a bushel. Nov. soybeans was up 12.75 cents at $10.90 a bushel.

Beef was mixed and pork was lower on the Chicago Mercantile Exchange.

Oct. live cattle was up 4.08 cents at $2.35 a pound. Nov. feeder cattle was off 2.82 cents at $3.42 a pound. Dec. hogs was off 0.08 cent at $.81 a pound.

