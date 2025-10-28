Grains mostly lower, livestock mixed

CHICAGO (AP) _ Grain futures were mostly lower in early trading Tuesday on the Chicago Board of Trade. Dec. corn…

CHICAGO (AP) _ Grain futures were mostly lower in early trading Tuesday on the Chicago Board of Trade. Dec. corn was down 0.75 cent at $4.28 a bushel. Dec. wheat was off 2 cents at $5.24 a bushel. Dec. oats was unchanged at $2.97 a bushel. Nov. soybeans fell by 0.75 cent at $10.66 a bushel.

Beef was mixed and pork was higher on the Chicago Mercantile Exchange.

Oct. live cattle was down 0.42 cent at $2.28 a pound. Oct. feeder cattle gained 0.3 cent at $3.46 a pound. Dec. hogs was up 0.08 cent at $.82 a pound.

