Grains mostly lower, livestock mixed

CHICAGO (AP) _ Grain futures were mostly lower in early trading Friday on the Chicago Board of Trade. Dec. corn was off 0.5 cent at $4.21 a bushel. Dec. wheat lost 0.25 cent at $5.02 a bushel. Dec. oats was up 1 cent at $2.92 a bushel. Nov. soybeans was unchanged at $10.11 a bushel.

Beef was lower and pork was higher on the Chicago Mercantile Exchange.

Oct. live cattle fell by 1.2 cents at $2.43 a pound. Oct. feeder cattle was down 4.15 cents at $3.76 a pound. Dec. hogs rose by 0.4 cent at $.83 a pound.

