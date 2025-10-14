Grains mostly lower, livestock mixed

CHICAGO (AP) _ Grain futures were mostly lower in early trading Tuesday on the Chicago Board of Trade. Dec. corn…

CHICAGO (AP) _ Grain futures were mostly lower in early trading Tuesday on the Chicago Board of Trade. Dec. corn was unchanged at $4.11 a bushel. Dec. wheat rose by 1.75 cents at $4.99 a bushel. Dec. oats was off 2.5 cents at $2.95 a bushel. Nov. soybeans lost 0.75 cent at $10.07 a bushel.

Beef was mixed and pork was flat on the Chicago Mercantile Exchange.

Oct. live cattle was off 0.35 cent at $2.40 a pound. Oct. feeder cattle was up 0.1 cent at $3.76 a pound.

