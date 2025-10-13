Grains mostly lower, livestock mixed

CHICAGO (AP) _ Grain futures were mostly lower Monday on the Chicago Board of Trade. Dec. corn lost 2.5 cents…

CHICAGO (AP) _ Grain futures were mostly lower Monday on the Chicago Board of Trade. Dec. corn lost 2.5 cents at $4.11 a bushel. Dec. wheat fell by 2.5 cents at $4.97 a bushel. Dec. oats was down 1.25 cents at $2.96 a bushel. Nov. soybeans was up 2.25 cents at $10.08 a bushel.

Beef was mixed and pork was higher on the Chicago Mercantile Exchange.

Oct. live cattle gained 1.8 cents at $2.40 a pound. Oct. feeder cattle lost 0.12 cent at $3.75 a pound. Oct. hogs gained 0.2 cent at $.97 a pound.

