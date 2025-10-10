Grains mostly lower, livestock mixed

CHICAGO (AP) _ Grain futures were mostly lower in early trading Friday on the Chicago Board of Trade. Dec. corn…

CHICAGO (AP) _ Grain futures were mostly lower in early trading Friday on the Chicago Board of Trade. Dec. corn was unchanged at $4.18 a bushel. Dec. wheat was up 2 cents at $5.08 a bushel. Dec. oats was off 1.75 cents at $2.94 a bushel. Nov. soybeans lost 0.75 cent at $10.21 a bushel.

Beef was mixed and pork was lower on the Chicago Mercantile Exchange.

Oct. live cattle gained 0.03 cent at $2.35 a pound. Oct. feeder cattle lost 0.27 cent at $3.74 a pound. Oct. hogs was off 0.15 cent at $.97 a pound.

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.