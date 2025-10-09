Grains mostly lower, livestock mixed

CHICAGO (AP) _ Grain futures were mostly lower Thursday on the Chicago Board of Trade. Dec. corn was down 3.5…

CHICAGO (AP) _ Grain futures were mostly lower Thursday on the Chicago Board of Trade. Dec. corn was down 3.5 cents at $4.18 a bushel. Dec. wheat was unchanged at $5.08 a bushel. Dec. oats gained 8.25 cents at $2.96 a bushel. Nov. soybeans fell by 7.25 cents at $10.22 a bushel.

Beef was higher and pork was lower on the Chicago Mercantile Exchange.

Oct. live cattle rose by 1 cents at $2.35 a pound. Oct. feeder cattle was up 4.08 cents at $3.74 a pound. Oct. hogs was down 0.35 cent at $.97 a pound.

