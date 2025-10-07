Grains mostly lower, livestock mixed

CHICAGO (AP) _ Grain futures were mostly lower Tuesday on the Chicago Board of Trade. Dec. corn was off 2.25…

CHICAGO (AP) _ Grain futures were mostly lower Tuesday on the Chicago Board of Trade. Dec. corn was off 2.25 cents at $4.19 a bushel. Dec. wheat lost 7.25 cents at $5.06 a bushel. Dec. oats was down 1.25 cents at $2.88 a bushel. Nov. soybeans gained 4 cents at $10.21 a bushel.

Beef was higher and pork was lower on the Chicago Mercantile Exchange.

Oct. live cattle was up 0.55 cent at $2.33 a pound. Oct. feeder cattle rose by 3.27 cents at $3.66 a pound. Oct. hogs was off 0.3 cent at $.98 a pound.

