Grains mostly lower, livestock mixed

CHICAGO (AP) _ Grain futures were mostly lower in early trading Friday on the Chicago Board of Trade. Dec. corn was down 1 cents at $4.21 a bushel. Dec. wheat lost 0.75 cent at $5.14 a bushel. Dec. oats rose by 1.25 cents at $3.01 a bushel. Nov. soybeans was down 2.75 cents at $10.21 a bushel.

Beef was mixed and pork was lower on the Chicago Mercantile Exchange.

Oct. live cattle was off 0.02 cent at $2.31 a pound. Oct. feeder cattle gained 0.55 cent at $3.55 a pound. Oct. hogs was off 0.02 cent at $.99 a pound.

