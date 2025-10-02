Grains mostly lower, livestock mixed

CHICAGO (AP) _ Grain futures were mostly lower in early trading Thursday on the Chicago Board of Trade. Dec. corn…

CHICAGO (AP) _ Grain futures were mostly lower in early trading Thursday on the Chicago Board of Trade. Dec. corn gained 0.75 cent at $4.17 a bushel. Dec. wheat was down 0.25 cent at $5.09 a bushel. Dec. oats fell by 1.75 cents at $3.02 a bushel. Nov. soybeans was unchanged at $10.13 a bushel.

Beef was lower and pork was higher on the Chicago Mercantile Exchange.

Oct. live cattle was off 0.05 cent at $2.31 a pound. Oct. feeder cattle fell by 1.35 cents at $3.58 a pound. Oct. hogs was up 0.18 cent at $.99 a pound.

