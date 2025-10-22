Grains mostly lower, livestock lower

CHICAGO (AP) _ Grain futures were mostly lower in early trading Wednesday on the Chicago Board of Trade. Dec. corn…

CHICAGO (AP) _ Grain futures were mostly lower in early trading Wednesday on the Chicago Board of Trade. Dec. corn was unchanged at $4.20 a bushel. Dec. wheat rose by 1.5 cents at $5.02 a bushel. Dec. oats fell by 0.5 cent at $3.01 a bushel. Nov. soybeans was down 0.75 cent at $10.30 a bushel.

Beef was lower and pork was lower on the Chicago Mercantile Exchange.

Oct. live cattle fell by 0.02 cent at $2.44 a pound. Oct. feeder cattle fell by 0.5 cent at $3.72 a pound. Dec. hogs lost 0.35 cent at $.83 a pound.

