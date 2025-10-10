Grains mostly lower, livestock higher

CHICAGO (AP) _ Grain futures were mostly lower Friday on the Chicago Board of Trade. Dec. corn was off 4.75…

CHICAGO (AP) _ Grain futures were mostly lower Friday on the Chicago Board of Trade. Dec. corn was off 4.75 cents at $4.13 a bushel. Dec. wheat was off 9.75 cents at $4.99 a bushel. Dec. oats rose by 2.5 cents at $2.96 a bushel. Nov. soybeans was down 14.5 cents at $10.07 a bushel.

Beef was higher and pork was higher on the Chicago Mercantile Exchange.

Oct. live cattle gained 3.7 cents at $2.39 a pound. Oct. feeder cattle rose by 2.3 cents at $3.76 a pound. Oct. hogs gained 0.15 cent at $.97 a pound.

