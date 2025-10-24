Grains mostly lower, livestock higher

CHICAGO (AP) _ Grain futures were mostly lower in early trading Friday on the Chicago Board of Trade. Dec. corn…

CHICAGO (AP) _ Grain futures were mostly lower in early trading Friday on the Chicago Board of Trade. Dec. corn was off 0.75 cent at $4.27 a bushel. Dec. wheat was off 1 cent at $5.12 a bushel. Dec. oats was unchanged at $3.08 a bushel. Nov. soybeans was off 0.5 cent at $10.44 a bushel.

Beef was higher and pork was higher on the Chicago Mercantile Exchange.

Oct. live cattle rose by 0.05 cent at $2.40 a pound. Oct. feeder cattle was up 0.05 cent at $3.63 a pound. Dec. hogs was up 0.3 cent at $.82 a pound.

