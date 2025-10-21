Grains mostly lower, livestock higher

CHICAGO (AP) _ Grain futures were mostly lower Tuesday on the Chicago Board of Trade. Dec. corn was down 3.5…

CHICAGO (AP) _ Grain futures were mostly lower Tuesday on the Chicago Board of Trade. Dec. corn was down 3.5 cents at $4.20 a bushel. Dec. wheat was down 4.25 cents at $5.00 a bushel. Dec. oats gained 2 cents at $3.02 a bushel. Nov. soybeans was down 1.25 cents at $10.30 a bushel.

Beef was higher and pork was higher on the Chicago Mercantile Exchange.

Oct. live cattle rose by 1.77 cents at $2.44 a pound. Oct. feeder cattle rose by 0.65 cent at $3.73 a pound. Dec. hogs gained 0.7 cent at $.83 a pound.

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.