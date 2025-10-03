Grains mostly lower, livestock higher

CHICAGO (AP) _ Grain futures were mostly lower Friday on the Chicago Board of Trade. Dec. corn fell by 1.25…

CHICAGO (AP) _ Grain futures were mostly lower Friday on the Chicago Board of Trade. Dec. corn fell by 1.25 cents at $4.20 a bushel. Dec. wheat rose by 0.75 cent at $5.15 a bushel. Dec. oats fell by 1.75 cents at $2.99 a bushel. Nov. soybeans was down 4 cents at $10.17 a bushel.

Beef was higher and pork was higher on the Chicago Mercantile Exchange.

Oct. live cattle was up 0.52 cent at $2.31 a pound. Oct. feeder cattle gained 2.22 cents at $3.57 a pound. Oct. hogs rose by 0.02 cent at $.99 a pound.

