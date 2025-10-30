Grains mostly higher, livestock mixed

CHICAGO (AP) _ Grain futures were mostly higher in early trading Thursday on the Chicago Board of Trade. Dec. corn…

CHICAGO (AP) _ Grain futures were mostly higher in early trading Thursday on the Chicago Board of Trade. Dec. corn was unchanged at $4.34 a bushel. Dec. wheat was up 1 cent at $5.33 a bushel. Dec. oats gained 1.5 cents at $2.91 a bushel. Nov. soybeans fell by 2.75 cents at $10.78 a bushel.

Beef was mixed and pork was higher on the Chicago Mercantile Exchange.

Oct. live cattle gained 0.02 cent at $2.31 a pound. Dec. hogs rose by 0.17 cent at $.81 a pound.

