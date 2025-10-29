Grains mostly higher, livestock mixed

CHICAGO (AP) _ Grain futures were mostly higher Wednesday on the Chicago Board of Trade. Dec. corn rose by 3.25…

CHICAGO (AP) _ Grain futures were mostly higher Wednesday on the Chicago Board of Trade. Dec. corn rose by 3.25 cents at $4.34 a bushel. Dec. wheat gained 5 cents at $5.33 a bushel. Dec. oats was off 0.5 cent at $2.90 a bushel. Nov. soybeans gained 3.25 cents at $10.79 a bushel.

Beef was higher and pork was lower on the Chicago Mercantile Exchange.

Oct. live cattle rose by 1.4 cents at $2.31 a pound. Oct. feeder cattle gained 2.55 cents at $3.48 a pound. Dec. hogs fell by 0.5 cent at $.81 a pound.

