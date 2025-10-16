Grains mostly higher, livestock mixed

CHICAGO (AP) _ Grain futures were mostly higher Thursday on the Chicago Board of Trade. Dec. corn rose by 5.25…

CHICAGO (AP) _ Grain futures were mostly higher Thursday on the Chicago Board of Trade. Dec. corn rose by 5.25 cents at $4.22 a bushel. Dec. wheat gained 2.5 cents at $5.03 a bushel. Dec. oats fell by 2.5 cents at $2.91 a bushel. Nov. soybeans rose by 5.5 cents at $10.12 a bushel.

Beef was higher and pork was lower on the Chicago Mercantile Exchange.

Oct. live cattle gained 1.65 cents at $2.44 a pound. Oct. feeder cattle rose by 0.25 cent at $3.80 a pound. Dec. hogs fell by 0.55 cent at $.83 a pound.

