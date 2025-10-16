Grains mostly higher, livestock mixed

CHICAGO (AP) _ Grain futures were mostly higher in early trading Thursday on the Chicago Board of Trade. Dec. corn…

CHICAGO (AP) _ Grain futures were mostly higher in early trading Thursday on the Chicago Board of Trade. Dec. corn was unchanged at $4.17 a bushel. Dec. wheat gained 1.25 cents at $5.00 a bushel. Dec. oats rose by 0.75 cent at $2.94 a bushel. Nov. soybeans lost 0.25 cent at $10.06 a bushel.

Beef was mixed and pork was lower on the Chicago Mercantile Exchange.

Oct. live cattle was up 0.12 cent at $2.42 a pound. Oct. feeder cattle was unchanged at $3.80 a pound. Dec. hogs fell by 0.5 cent at $.83 a pound.

