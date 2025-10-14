Grains mostly higher, livestock mixed

CHICAGO (AP) _ Grain futures were mostly higher Tuesday on the Chicago Board of Trade. Dec. corn was up 2.5…

CHICAGO (AP) _ Grain futures were mostly higher Tuesday on the Chicago Board of Trade. Dec. corn was up 2.5 cents at $4.13 a bushel. Dec. wheat was up 1.75 cents at $5.00 a bushel. Dec. oats rose by 0.5 cent at $2.96 a bushel. Nov. soybeans fell by 0.75 cent at $10.06 a bushel.

Beef was higher and pork was lower on the Chicago Mercantile Exchange.

Oct. live cattle was up 1.9 cents at $2.42 a pound. Oct. feeder cattle rose by 4.9 cents at $3.81 a pound. Dec. hogs fell by 1.05 cents at $.83 a pound.

