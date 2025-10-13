Grains mostly higher, livestock mixed

CHICAGO (AP) _ Grain futures were mostly higher in early trading Monday on the Chicago Board of Trade. Dec. corn…

CHICAGO (AP) _ Grain futures were mostly higher in early trading Monday on the Chicago Board of Trade. Dec. corn was unchanged at $4.13 a bushel. Dec. wheat rose by 0.75 cent at $4.99 a bushel. Dec. oats was up 0.5 cent at $2.98 a bushel. Nov. soybeans was down 0.75 cent at $10.06 a bushel.

Beef was mixed and pork was higher on the Chicago Mercantile Exchange.

Oct. live cattle was up 0.02 cent at $2.38 a pound. Oct. feeder cattle was unchanged at $3.75 a pound. Oct. hogs was up 0.25 cent at $.97 a pound.

