Grains mostly higher, livestock mixed

CHICAGO (AP) _ Grain futures were mostly higher in early trading Thursday on the Chicago Board of Trade. Dec. corn was unchanged at $4.22 a bushel. Dec. wheat was up 0.75 cent at $5.08 a bushel. Dec. oats gained 0.25 cent at $2.88 a bushel. Nov. soybeans was off 0.5 cent at $10.29 a bushel.

Beef was higher and pork was lower on the Chicago Mercantile Exchange.

Oct. live cattle rose by 0.15 cent at $2.34 a pound. Oct. feeder cattle rose by 0.6 cent at $3.70 a pound. Oct. hogs lost 0.2 cent at $.97 a pound.

