Grains mostly higher, livestock mixed

CHICAGO (AP) _ Grain futures were mostly higher Thursday on the Chicago Board of Trade. Dec. corn was up 4 cents at $4.21 a bushel. Dec. wheat was up 5.25 cents at $5.14 a bushel. Dec. oats was off 2.25 cents at $3.00 a bushel. Nov. soybeans gained 9.25 cents at $10.22 a bushel.

Beef was lower and pork was higher on the Chicago Mercantile Exchange.

Oct. live cattle lost 0.53 cent at $2.31 a pound. Oct. feeder cattle lost 2.93 cents at $3.55 a pound. Oct. hogs gained 0.05 cent at $.99 a pound.

