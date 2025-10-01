Grains mostly higher, livestock mixed

CHICAGO (AP) _ Grain futures were mostly higher Wednesday on the Chicago Board of Trade. Dec. corn gained 2.5 cents…

CHICAGO (AP) _ Grain futures were mostly higher Wednesday on the Chicago Board of Trade. Dec. corn gained 2.5 cents at $4.18 a bushel. Dec. wheat was up 2 cents at $5.10 a bushel. Dec. oats was down 2.75 cents at $3.03 a bushel. Nov. soybeans rose by 14.75 cents at $10.15 a bushel.

Beef was mixed and pork was lower on the Chicago Mercantile Exchange.

Oct. live cattle was up 0.17 cent at $2.31 a pound. Oct. feeder cattle fell by 1.05 cents at $3.59 a pound. Oct. hogs was down 1.45 cents at $.98 a pound.

