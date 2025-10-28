Grains mostly higher, livestock lower

CHICAGO (AP) _ Grain futures were mostly higher Tuesday on the Chicago Board of Trade. Dec. corn was up 3.75…

CHICAGO (AP) _ Grain futures were mostly higher Tuesday on the Chicago Board of Trade. Dec. corn was up 3.75 cents at $4.32 a bushel. Dec. wheat rose by 6.25 cents at $5.30 a bushel. Dec. oats was off 5.75 cents at $2.91 a bushel. Nov. soybeans was up 10 cents at $10.77 a bushel.

Beef was lower and pork was lower on the Chicago Mercantile Exchange.

Oct. live cattle fell by 0.4 cent at $2.28 a pound. Oct. feeder cattle lost 1.55 cents at $3.44 a pound. Dec. hogs fell by 0.92 cent at $.81 a pound.

