Grains mostly higher, livestock lower

CHICAGO (AP) _ Grain futures were mostly higher Monday on the Chicago Board of Trade. Dec. corn rose by 1 cents at $4.28 a bushel. Dec. wheat rose by 9 cents at $5.26 a bushel. Dec. oats fell by 13.25 cents at $2.96 a bushel. Nov. soybeans rose by 13.5 cents at $10.66 a bushel.

Beef was lower and pork was lower on the Chicago Mercantile Exchange.

Oct. live cattle lost 6 cents at $2.27 a pound. Oct. feeder cattle fell by 9.2 cents at $3.45 a pound. Dec. hogs fell by 1.05 cents at $.81 a pound.

