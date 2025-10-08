Grains mostly higher, livestock higher

CHICAGO (AP) _ Grain futures were mostly higher Wednesday on the Chicago Board of Trade. Dec. corn gained 2.75 cents…

CHICAGO (AP) _ Grain futures were mostly higher Wednesday on the Chicago Board of Trade. Dec. corn gained 2.75 cents at $4.22 a bushel. Dec. wheat gained 0.5 cent at $5.08 a bushel. Dec. oats was off 0.75 cent at $2.88 a bushel. Nov. soybeans gained 8.5 cents at $10.30 a bushel.

Beef was higher and pork was higher on the Chicago Mercantile Exchange.

Oct. live cattle gained 0.9 cent at $2.34 a pound. Oct. feeder cattle rose by 3.8 cents at $3.70 a pound. Oct. hogs gained 0.1 cent at $.98 a pound.

