Grains mixed, livestock mixed

CHICAGO (AP) _ Grain futures were mixed in early trading Thursday on the Chicago Board of Trade. Dec. corn was unchanged at $4.23 a bushel. Dec. wheat was up 1 cents at $5.05 a bushel. Dec. oats fell by 0.75 cent at $3.01 a bushel. Nov. soybeans was unchanged at $10.35 a bushel.

Beef was higher and pork was lower on the Chicago Mercantile Exchange.

Oct. live cattle gained 0.6 cent at $2.40 a pound. Oct. feeder cattle gained 0.23 cent at $3.65 a pound. Dec. hogs fell by 0.03 cent at $.82 a pound.

