Grains mixed, livestock mixed

CHICAGO (AP) _ Grain futures were mixed in early trading Wednesday on the Chicago Board of Trade. Dec. corn was down 0.25 cent at $4.13 a bushel. Dec. wheat rose by 0.75 cent at $5.01 a bushel. Dec. oats was unchanged at $2.96 a bushel. Nov. soybeans was unchanged at $10.06 a bushel.

Beef was lower and pork was higher on the Chicago Mercantile Exchange.

Oct. live cattle was down 0.27 cent at $2.42 a pound. Oct. feeder cattle lost 0.23 cent at $3.80 a pound. Dec. hogs gained 0.2 cent at $.83 a pound.

