Grains mixed, livestock mixed

CHICAGO (AP) _ Grain futures were mixed in early trading Wednesday on the Chicago Board of Trade. Dec. corn fell by 0.5 cent at $4.19 a bushel. Dec. wheat gained 0.25 cent at $5.07 a bushel. Dec. oats rose by 1.25 cents at $2.89 a bushel. Nov. soybeans was off 0.75 cent at $10.21 a bushel.

Beef was higher and pork was lower on the Chicago Mercantile Exchange.

Oct. live cattle was up 0.1 cent at $2.33 a pound. Oct. feeder cattle gained 0.5 cent at $3.66 a pound. Oct. hogs fell by 0.3 cent at $.98 a pound.

