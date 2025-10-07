Grains mixed, livestock mixed

CHICAGO (AP) _ Grain futures were mixed in early trading Tuesday on the Chicago Board of Trade. Dec. corn fell…

CHICAGO (AP) _ Grain futures were mixed in early trading Tuesday on the Chicago Board of Trade. Dec. corn fell by 0.25 cent at $4.21 a bushel. Dec. wheat was up 0.25 cent at $5.13 a bushel. Dec. oats was up 0.5 cent at $2.89 a bushel. Nov. soybeans was off 0.75 cent at $10.17 a bushel.

Beef was higher and pork was lower on the Chicago Mercantile Exchange.

Oct. live cattle was up 0.63 cent at $2.33 a pound. Oct. feeder cattle rose by 0.2 cent at $3.63 a pound. Oct. hogs was down 0.18 cent at $.98 a pound.

