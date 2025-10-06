Grains mixed, livestock mixed

CHICAGO (AP) _ Grain futures were mixed Monday on the Chicago Board of Trade. Dec. corn gained 2.75 cents at…

CHICAGO (AP) _ Grain futures were mixed Monday on the Chicago Board of Trade. Dec. corn gained 2.75 cents at $4.22 a bushel. Dec. wheat lost 2.75 cents at $5.12 a bushel. Dec. oats fell by 11 cents at $2.88 a bushel. Nov. soybeans was up 2.25 cents at $10.18 a bushel.

Beef was higher and pork was lower on the Chicago Mercantile Exchange.

Oct. live cattle rose by 0.85 cent at $2.32 a pound. Oct. feeder cattle was up 4.93 cents at $3.63 a pound. Oct. hogs lost 0.78 cent at $.98 a pound.

