Grains mixed, livestock mixed

CHICAGO (AP) _ Grain futures were mixed in early trading Monday on the Chicago Board of Trade. Dec. corn was…

CHICAGO (AP) _ Grain futures were mixed in early trading Monday on the Chicago Board of Trade. Dec. corn was unchanged at $4.19 a bushel. Dec. wheat was unchanged at $5.15 a bushel. Dec. oats was unchanged at $2.99 a bushel. Nov. soybeans was down 2.75 cents at $10.15 a bushel.

Beef was mixed and pork was lower on the Chicago Mercantile Exchange.

Oct. live cattle fell by 0.02 cent at $2.31 a pound. Oct. feeder cattle was up 0.45 cent at $3.58 a pound. Oct. hogs was off 0.07 cent at $.99 a pound.

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.