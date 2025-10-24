Grains mixed, livestock lower

CHICAGO (AP) _ Grain futures were mixed Friday on the Chicago Board of Trade. Dec. corn was off 3.25 cents…

CHICAGO (AP) _ Grain futures were mixed Friday on the Chicago Board of Trade. Dec. corn was off 3.25 cents at $4.24 a bushel. Dec. wheat was up 1 cent at $5.13 a bushel. Dec. oats was up 1.25 cents at $3.09 a bushel. Nov. soybeans was off 2.5 cents at $10.42 a bushel.

Beef was lower and pork was lower on the Chicago Mercantile Exchange.

Oct. live cattle lost 5.98 cents at $2.34 a pound. Oct. feeder cattle lost 9.3 cents at $3.54 a pound. Dec. hogs fell by 0.28 cent at $.82 a pound.

