Grains mixed, livestock higher

CHICAGO (AP) _ Grain futures were mixed Wednesday on the Chicago Board of Trade. Dec. corn was up 4.5 cents at $4.17 a bushel. Dec. wheat was down 2.25 cents at $4.99 a bushel. Dec. oats was off 3.25 cents at $2.93 a bushel. Nov. soybeans rose by 0.5 cent at $10.07 a bushel.

Beef was higher and pork was higher on the Chicago Mercantile Exchange.

Oct. live cattle gained 0.72 cent at $2.42 a pound. Oct. feeder cattle gained 0.17 cent at $3.80 a pound. Dec. hogs rose by 0.13 cent at $.83 a pound.

