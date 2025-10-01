Grains lower, livestock lower

CHICAGO (AP) _ Grain futures were lower in early trading Wednesday on the Chicago Board of Trade. Dec. corn was…

CHICAGO (AP) _ Grain futures were lower in early trading Wednesday on the Chicago Board of Trade. Dec. corn was down 2.75 cents at $4.13 a bushel. Dec. wheat fell by 5 cents at $5.03 a bushel. Dec. oats was off 3.5 cents at $3.04 a bushel. Nov. soybeans was off 5.5 cents at $9.96 a bushel.

Beef was lower and pork was lower on the Chicago Mercantile Exchange.

Dec. live cattle was off 0.7 cent at $2.34 a pound. Nov. feeder cattle was down 1.1 cents at $3.58 a pound. Dec. hogs lost 0.22 cent at $.89 a pound.

