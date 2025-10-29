Grains lower, livestock higher

CHICAGO (AP) _ Grain futures were lower in early trading Wednesday on the Chicago Board of Trade. Dec. corn lost…

CHICAGO (AP) _ Grain futures were lower in early trading Wednesday on the Chicago Board of Trade. Dec. corn lost 0.75 cent at $4.31 a bushel. Dec. wheat was off 0.5 cent at $5.29 a bushel. Dec. oats lost 0.25 cent at $2.91 a bushel. Nov. soybeans was down 2.5 cents at $10.76 a bushel.

Beef was higher and pork was higher on the Chicago Mercantile Exchange.

Oct. live cattle was up 2.5 cents at $2.30 a pound. Oct. feeder cattle gained 1.37 cents at $3.45 a pound. Dec. hogs gained 0.42 cent at $.81 a pound.

