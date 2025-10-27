Grains higher, livestock mixed

CHICAGO (AP) _ Grain futures were higher in early trading Monday on the Chicago Board of Trade. Dec. corn rose…

CHICAGO (AP) _ Grain futures were higher in early trading Monday on the Chicago Board of Trade. Dec. corn rose by 3.75 cents at $4.27 a bushel. Dec. wheat gained 4.5 cents at $5.17 a bushel. Dec. oats was up 0.5 cent at $3.10 a bushel. Nov. soybeans was up 10.75 cents at $10.53 a bushel.

Beef was mixed and pork was higher on the Chicago Mercantile Exchange.

Oct. live cattle was down 0.25 cent at $2.33 a pound. Oct. feeder cattle was up 0.17 cent at $3.54 a pound. Dec. hogs was up 0.6 cent at $.82 a pound.

