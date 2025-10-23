Grains higher, livestock mixed

CHICAGO (AP) _ Grain futures were higher Thursday on the Chicago Board of Trade. Dec. corn gained 4.75 cents at…

CHICAGO (AP) _ Grain futures were higher Thursday on the Chicago Board of Trade. Dec. corn gained 4.75 cents at $4.28 a bushel. Dec. wheat gained 8.25 cents at $5.13 a bushel. Dec. oats gained 6.5 cents at $3.08 a bushel. Nov. soybeans rose by 9.25 cents at $10.44 a bushel.

Beef was mixed and pork was lower on the Chicago Mercantile Exchange.

Oct. live cattle gained 0.05 cent at $2.40 a pound. Oct. feeder cattle was off 1.53 cents at $3.64 a pound. Dec. hogs lost 0.5 cent at $.82 a pound.

