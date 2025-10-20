Grains higher, livestock mixed

CHICAGO (AP) _ Grain futures were higher Monday on the Chicago Board of Trade. Dec. corn gained 1.5 cents at…

CHICAGO (AP) _ Grain futures were higher Monday on the Chicago Board of Trade. Dec. corn gained 1.5 cents at $4.24 a bushel. Dec. wheat was up 0.5 cent at $5.05 a bushel. Dec. oats gained 5 cents at $3.00 a bushel. Nov. soybeans gained 12.75 cents at $10.33 a bushel.

Beef was higher and pork was lower on the Chicago Mercantile Exchange.

Oct. live cattle rose by 1.12 cents at $2.42 a pound. Oct. feeder cattle rose by 0.85 cent at $3.73 a pound. Dec. hogs fell by 0.17 cent at $.82 a pound.

