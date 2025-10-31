Grains higher, livestock mixed

CHICAGO (AP) _ Grain futures were higher Friday on the Chicago Board of Trade. Dec. corn gained 1.75 cents at…

CHICAGO (AP) _ Grain futures were higher Friday on the Chicago Board of Trade. Dec. corn gained 1.75 cents at $4.31 a bushel. Dec. wheat rose by 9.5 cents at $5.34 a bushel. Dec. oats rose by 5.5 cents at $2.90 a bushel. Nov. soybeans was up 10.75 cents at $11.00 a bushel.

Beef was lower and pork was higher on the Chicago Mercantile Exchange.

Dec. live cattle fell by 2.13 cents at $2.30 a pound. Nov. feeder cattle lost 3.58 cents at $3.38 a pound. Dec. hogs rose by 0.22 cent at $.81 a pound.

