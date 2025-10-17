Grains higher, livestock lower

CHICAGO (AP) _ Grain futures were higher Friday on the Chicago Board of Trade. Dec. corn gained 1.75 cents at…

CHICAGO (AP) _ Grain futures were higher Friday on the Chicago Board of Trade. Dec. corn gained 1.75 cents at $4.23 a bushel. Dec. wheat gained 2.25 cents at $5.04 a bushel. Dec. oats rose by 2.5 cents at $2.95 a bushel. Nov. soybeans was up 10.25 cents at $10.21 a bushel.

Beef was lower and pork was lower on the Chicago Mercantile Exchange.

Oct. live cattle lost 2.25 cents at $2.40 a pound. Oct. feeder cattle fell by 3.52 cents at $3.72 a pound. Dec. hogs lost 0.65 cent at $.82 a pound.

